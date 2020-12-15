"Mundane" Render

This fooled me. I thought for sure this was a joke. That it is not a photo is a proof to the requirements of CG. Your proportions are so right on that you have crossed that uncanny valley. We spend so much time looking at the face. You need to be a scientist and told that it is CG to scrutinize the other objects and find imperfections (which are actually perfections the real world doesn’t have).

Stains, lint, dust, even dust or scratches on the camera lens (but not overdone). The scrutiny another has put on the cup is well placed I think. It is so white and white picks up dirt in the real world. It is also a common CG item. It would have subtle variations in color (although industrial manufacturing makes that less so), stains, crumbs. The robots face is also like that.

I don’t know how but I found myself wishing the shadows in the folds of her dress were stronger. I’m not even sure if that would hurt or help the render.

After the mug, I would say the carpet if you wanted to know. The carpet is a large surface and takes up a good deal of real estate. Carpets have stains, fur, lint, warbles and bumps, dirt (but many people keep things so clean these days…).

I didn’t really notice anything with the skin but it probably would have a few cuts, freckles, a little sunburn, moles, hairs, veins. It would be hard to place those realistically maybe so it is better off w/o them maybe.

After the carpet, then the arm rests on the chair. Not sure what it is but the material is a little off compared to the rest of the chair. Maybe it is the bump being too big or too strong or it being a little too shiny. The shape is a little too perfect. It would have some dents. And (I don’t think you did this, but correct me if I’m wrong) they would not be on the same Z plane and at the same rotation; they look like they are still symmetrical even if you did a little offsetting. I actually think these are more important than the carpet now.