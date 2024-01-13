🎉 These are the winners of the Best of Blender Artists 2023!

IT’S DONE! You have decided on the Best of Blender Artists 2023 and it is now my honor to present you the ‘winners’ of this year.

Huge congratulations to everyone who ended up in the top 5 of their category.

Everyone who made it to the top 5 will receive the prestigious ‘Best of Blender Artists 2023’ badge in their account.

Just one comment on the results: like last year, we saw some work that was pushed to the top by posting on social media. As this is an award ‘for the community, BY the community’, we removed those votes from the results and adjusted the listings accordingly.

Enjoy, and happy new year! :sparkler:

Category: Characters


Grand winner: The Barbershop Project

2nd place: Fire Mage
3rd place: Kitsune

4th place: Emperor Cat - Just Donate
5th place: My sea

Congratulations @aendom, @joergsla, @Cronosff04, @regis3d and @ShinMinJeong!

Category: Animation


Grand winner: Nick Is Playin’ Video Games

2nd place: Nick In The Elevator
3rd place: Sorry… haven’t seen your mail!

4th place: I directed a professional commercial on Blender
5th place: Tiny adventure

Congratulations @Muradrama, @Muradrama, @joergsla, @milochiavarino and @Akhil_A_B!

Category: Vehicles


Grand winner: Touring Bicycle Steel Lugged Vintage Groupset

2nd place: Jet: Vega-Martin (with some tutorials)
3rd place: King Kombi

4th place: An Old Tram
5th place: 1955 Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing Renders

Congratulations @nixin, @wanoco4D, @sempervirent, @CVEX_Studio and @Jason242!

Category: Geometry Nodes


Grand winner: Procedural root bridge

2nd place: Procedural Town with Geometry Nodes
3rd place: Procedural Island Generator Illustration. Using Blender’s Geometry Nodes

4th place: The Wishing Town
5th place: Mountaineering Mission

Congratulations @ctellier, @CharlesNG48900, @Boney-wan, @3d.duckling and @Rodolpho.3d!

Category: Landscapes


Grand winner: Coming Home

2nd place: 100% procedural, full scale, earthlike planet
3rd place: Small island beneath an overcast sky

4th place: Winter’s Last Sight :snowflake:
5th place: Dandelion Field

Congratulations @bureaubruin, @Heikosch, @lxsander, @M8TIR76 and @Mehdy3dee!

Category: Plants


Grand winner: Bee :honeybee:

2nd place: Fisherman’s House
3rd place: Hazy Rainforest

4th place: Flowers I bought myself
5th place: It’s a tiny forest

Congratulations @ander.laham, @M8TIR76, @GurjasStudios, @Vishnu_Menon and @isaacpandian!

Category: Intarch


Grand winner: Interior Visualization (NHQ STUDIO)

2nd place: Parisian Apartment
3rd place: Space Oddity - 3D Illustration

4th place: Day Cycle of a Net Runner
5th place: Grandpa’s Kitchen

Congratulations @Roggii, @sinisa_babic, @renatostegun, @Tomas_Lima and @nautilux!

Category: Extarch


Grand winner: Brazilian Bar

2nd place: Dezember Palast
3rd place: Recreating St.Paul’s cathedral

4th place: The Shambles
5th place: Home in island

Congratulations @renatostegun, @mkapusta, @hbitproject, @magicwand and @REW!

Category: Technology


Grand winner: Osborne

2nd place: Data Loss
3rd place: GS - 6 GOLLAITH (Hunter Mech Orca)

4th place: Vintage antique clock
5th place: Mech T-Rex

Congratulations @tarot_frank, @Davi_Pica, @sanju_sanjay, @BaykovaMarina and @jmgordaliza!

Category: Animals


Grand winner: Pirate Turtle

2nd place: Monkey King
3rd place: Lion 3d model

4th place: Wyvern
5th place: Fire salamander

Congratulations @jeremypajot.art, @jeremypajot.art, @Anestis_Eralidis, @Panthalonik and @Zacxophone!

Category: NPR


Grand winner: Beggin’

2nd place: A crow and a skull, NPR Shader
3rd place: Stylized Render

4th place: A Solitude
5th place: April in Rio (Animated Poster)

Congratulations @srchristoph, @SzyszkaZaglady, @Mako_Chabvonga, @Arleison and @paulobrabo!

Category: VFX


Grand winner: GN 034 Self Healing Explosions #geometrynodes #particles #explosion

2nd place: VFX short film: Detritus
3rd place: Black Hole Kappa

4th place: Bell & Ross BR03 - A
5th place: Car destruction VFX

Congratulations @albin_merle, @Calzaath, @luispabloherrera, @albin_merle and @Raffomachine!

Category: Product Design


Grand winner: Family Computer

2nd place: RealPolitik
3rd place: Simulating long drips and how to eliminate denoise flicker on vegetation in Blender

4th place: Kraken Rum
5th place: Relax

Congratulations @AnneMunizc, @aumission, @Skovran, @SAuchterlonie and @Khanh_Nguyen!

Congrats to all! I’m blown away by the incredible art from this year. Your work is what inspires me to continue improving my Blender skills. Great job everybody. :partying_face:

It’s a pleasure and real privilege to be able to do 3D alongside everyone here, the Blender community is very special and has given me more than I can repay. I hope 2024 is an excellent year for all! Cheers!

All these works prove that Blender can do anything. Truly amazing talent from the community.

Congrats to all the winners! Some remarkable work here, thanks for the inspiration.

Can’t describe how much i appreciated beign nominated, really proud to have reach the second place, wasn’t expecting that many votes on my work!!
Congratulations to all of the great artists who ended up in the top 5!!
Let’s keep pushing Blender to the top!!

Congrats to all winners and thank you for voting. I am very honored to see my work among the best Blender artists in the world.
Thanks to BA team for organization!

Cheers

Sinisa

Congrats to all winners!
I really enjoyed the progress of so many artists I’ve seen in the past years, her on BA.
So much creativity out there, awesome !

So much amazing quality art made by amazing people! Congrats to everyone!

Although I didn’t get into the top 5, I’m really happy to have been selected and to have reached 13th out of 30 in the animals category :smiling_face:.

Can’t wait to see what people make over 2024, :grin:
I expect the geometry node creations will be even more wild!

Soo much cool art! Congrats to all!

Wow, OMG congrats to all winners and thanks so much for voting me. Thanks to the BA team :heart:
And great job everyone!
I got my badge yayy :smiling_face_with_three_hearts:

