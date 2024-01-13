🎉 These are the winners of the Best of Blender Artists 2023!

IT’S DONE! You have decided on the Best of Blender Artists 2023 and it is now my honor to present you the ‘winners’ of this year.

Huge congratulations to everyone who ended up in the top 5 of their category.

Everyone who made it to the top 5 will receive the prestigious ‘Best of Blender Artists 2023’ badge in their account.

Just one comment on the results: like last year, we saw some work that was pushed to the top by posting on social media. As this is an award ‘for the community, BY the community’, we removed those votes from the results and adjusted the listings accordingly.

Enjoy, and happy new year!

Category: Characters



Grand winner: The Barbershop Project

Congratulations @aendom, @joergsla, @Cronosff04, @regis3d and @ShinMinJeong!

Category: Animation



Grand winner: Nick Is Playin’ Video Games

Congratulations @Muradrama, @Muradrama, @joergsla, @milochiavarino and @Akhil_A_B!

Category: Vehicles



Grand winner: Touring Bicycle Steel Lugged Vintage Groupset

Congratulations @nixin, @wanoco4D, @sempervirent, @CVEX_Studio and @Jason242!

Category: Geometry Nodes



Grand winner: Procedural root bridge

Congratulations @ctellier, @CharlesNG48900, @Boney-wan, @3d.duckling and @Rodolpho.3d!

Category: Landscapes



Grand winner: Coming Home

Congratulations @bureaubruin, @Heikosch, @lxsander, @M8TIR76 and @Mehdy3dee!

Category: Plants



Grand winner: Bee

Congratulations @ander.laham, @M8TIR76, @GurjasStudios, @Vishnu_Menon and @isaacpandian!

Category: Intarch



Grand winner: Interior Visualization (NHQ STUDIO)

Congratulations @Roggii, @sinisa_babic, @renatostegun, @Tomas_Lima and @nautilux!

Category: Extarch



Grand winner: Brazilian Bar

Congratulations @renatostegun, @mkapusta, @hbitproject, @magicwand and @REW!

Category: Technology



Grand winner: Osborne

Congratulations @tarot_frank, @Davi_Pica, @sanju_sanjay, @BaykovaMarina and @jmgordaliza!

Category: Animals



Grand winner: Pirate Turtle

Congratulations @jeremypajot.art, @jeremypajot.art, @Anestis_Eralidis, @Panthalonik and @Zacxophone!

Category: NPR



Grand winner: Beggin’

Congratulations @srchristoph, @SzyszkaZaglady, @Mako_Chabvonga, @Arleison and @paulobrabo!

Category: VFX



Grand winner: GN 034 Self Healing Explosions #geometrynodes #particles #explosion

Congratulations @albin_merle, @Calzaath, @luispabloherrera, @albin_merle and @Raffomachine!

Category: Product Design



Grand winner: Family Computer

Congratulations @AnneMunizc, @aumission, @Skovran, @SAuchterlonie and @Khanh_Nguyen!