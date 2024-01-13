🎉 These are the winners of the Best of Blender Artists 2023!

IT’S DONE! You have decided on the Best of Blender Artists 2023 and it is now my honor to present you the ‘winners’ of this year.
Huge congratulations to everyone who ended up in the top 5 of their category.
Everyone who made it to the top 5 will receive the prestigious ‘Best of Blender Artists 2023’ badge in their account.
Just one comment on the results: like last year, we saw some work that was pushed to the top by posting on social media. As this is an award ‘for the community, BY the community’, we removed those votes from the results and adjusted the listings accordingly.
Enjoy, and happy new year!
Category: Characters
Grand winner: The Barbershop Project
Congratulations @aendom, @joergsla, @Cronosff04, @regis3d and @ShinMinJeong!
Category: Animation
Grand winner: Nick Is Playin’ Video Games
2nd place: Nick In The Elevator
3rd place: Sorry… haven’t seen your mail!
4th place: I directed a professional commercial on Blender
5th place: Tiny adventure
Congratulations @Muradrama, @Muradrama, @joergsla, @milochiavarino and @Akhil_A_B!
Category: Vehicles
Grand winner: Touring Bicycle Steel Lugged Vintage Groupset
2nd place: Jet: Vega-Martin (with some tutorials)
3rd place: King Kombi
4th place: An Old Tram
5th place: 1955 Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing Renders
Congratulations @nixin, @wanoco4D, @sempervirent, @CVEX_Studio and @Jason242!
Category: Geometry Nodes
Grand winner: Procedural root bridge
2nd place: Procedural Town with Geometry Nodes
3rd place: Procedural Island Generator Illustration. Using Blender’s Geometry Nodes
4th place: The Wishing Town
5th place: Mountaineering Mission
Congratulations @ctellier, @CharlesNG48900, @Boney-wan, @3d.duckling and @Rodolpho.3d!
Category: Landscapes
2nd place: 100% procedural, full scale, earthlike planet
3rd place: Small island beneath an overcast sky
4th place: Winter’s Last Sight
5th place: Dandelion Field
Congratulations @bureaubruin, @Heikosch, @lxsander, @M8TIR76 and @Mehdy3dee!
Category: Plants
2nd place: Fisherman’s House
3rd place: Hazy Rainforest
4th place: Flowers I bought myself
5th place: It’s a tiny forest
Congratulations @ander.laham, @M8TIR76, @GurjasStudios, @Vishnu_Menon and @isaacpandian!
Category: Intarch
Grand winner: Interior Visualization (NHQ STUDIO)
2nd place: Parisian Apartment
3rd place: Space Oddity - 3D Illustration
4th place: Day Cycle of a Net Runner
5th place: Grandpa’s Kitchen
Congratulations @Roggii, @sinisa_babic, @renatostegun, @Tomas_Lima and @nautilux!
Category: Extarch
2nd place: Dezember Palast
3rd place: Recreating St.Paul’s cathedral
4th place: The Shambles
5th place: Home in island
Congratulations @renatostegun, @mkapusta, @hbitproject, @magicwand and @REW!
Category: Technology
2nd place: Data Loss
3rd place: GS - 6 GOLLAITH (Hunter Mech Orca)
4th place: Vintage antique clock
5th place: Mech T-Rex
Congratulations @tarot_frank, @Davi_Pica, @sanju_sanjay, @BaykovaMarina and @jmgordaliza!
Category: Animals
Congratulations @jeremypajot.art, @jeremypajot.art, @Anestis_Eralidis, @Panthalonik and @Zacxophone!
Category: NPR
2nd place: A crow and a skull, NPR Shader
3rd place: Stylized Render
4th place: A Solitude
5th place: April in Rio (Animated Poster)
Congratulations @srchristoph, @SzyszkaZaglady, @Mako_Chabvonga, @Arleison and @paulobrabo!
Category: VFX
Grand winner: GN 034 Self Healing Explosions #geometrynodes #particles #explosion
2nd place: VFX short film: Detritus
3rd place: Black Hole Kappa
4th place: Bell & Ross BR03 - A
5th place: Car destruction VFX
Congratulations @albin_merle, @Calzaath, @luispabloherrera, @albin_merle and @Raffomachine!
Category: Product Design
2nd place: RealPolitik
3rd place: Simulating long drips and how to eliminate denoise flicker on vegetation in Blender
4th place: Kraken Rum
5th place: Relax
Congratulations @AnneMunizc, @aumission, @Skovran, @SAuchterlonie and @Khanh_Nguyen!